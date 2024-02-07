Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, very interestingly, shows the love story between a human and a robot. While the plot may appear like a quirky take on a typical love story, Shahid recently revealed how Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actually has a deeper meaning at its core.

Shahid Kapoor says Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a take on our evolving relationship with technology



In a recent interview with ANI, Shahid Kapoor revealed how the plot of his upcoming film, actually mirrors this generations foundational relationship with technology. Bringing up the theme of algorithms, Kapoor equated the same with a relationship, asserting how both are the result of one investing a lot of time and energy in them.

Advertisement



Speaking about Kriti Sanon's character Sifra in the film he said, "Her character in the film is a personification of technology. Our relationship with technology, whether it is with AI, robots, or an algorithm, just like YouTube or Instagram has an algorithm, our relationship with them has already been formed because we interact with them many hours a day, even more than humans. So we have taken that one step further in this film."

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon reveals why she chose to be a part of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya



Kriti Sanon, also present at the interview, revealed why she chose to sign the dotted line, coming on board for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, which also features Dharmendra, marks her first collaboration with director Amit Joshi

Advertisement



She said, 'When I heard the story of the film, I enjoyed it a lot. The first thing that you feel when you listen to a story is whether it is entertaining for you. Is it engaging? Are you having a good time? So I found the story of the film very unique. Also, AI is progressing very fast, so its possible that the generation ahead of us may see this thing happening." The film will release in theatres on February 9.