Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for their upcoming film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the fim, Shahid will play the role of a robot scientist while Kriti Sanon will play Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Recently, the makers graced the pink city of Jaipur to promote their movie on Tuesday. At the event, Shahid Kapoor talked about how AI is taking over human emotions in the near future.

Shahid Kapoor talks about AI defining our future

During the promotional event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in Jaipur, Shahid Kapoor was asked about AI taking over human emotions in the future. Responding to the question, he said, "That's actually what the film's about, what the films asking you to take a short leap of faith and look at the possibilities that exist. 'cause before the Wright Brothers, nobody believed human beings could fly and then they did something and that changed everything, right?"

He further added, "And I think we are on the threshold of a time where AI is going to be very, very fundamental in defining our future. Um, and we wanted to make a fun film. We wanted to make a light film, we wanted to make a happy film. We wanna make a film, which is entertaining. But while we are doing all that in scenes that are actually funny, quirky, entertaining, we are talking about things that are relevant and that are, I think, not so far away from us."

All we need to know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and others. The movie will also feature Dharmendra and will hit the big screens on February 9.