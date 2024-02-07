Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

AI Is Going To Be Fundamental in Defining Our Future: Shahid Kapoor

At the promotional event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor talked about how AI is taking over human emotions in the near future.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor at TBMAUJ trailer launch event
Shahid Kapoor at TBMAUJ trailer launch event | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for their upcoming film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the fim, Shahid will play the role of a robot scientist while Kriti Sanon will play Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Recently, the makers graced the pink city of Jaipur to promote their movie on Tuesday. At the event, Shahid Kapoor talked about how AI is taking over human emotions in the near future.

 

Shahid Kapoor talks about AI defining our future

During the promotional event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in Jaipur, Shahid Kapoor was asked about AI taking over human emotions in the future. Responding to the question, he said, "That's actually what the film's about, what the films asking you to take a short leap of faith and look at the possibilities that exist. 'cause before the Wright Brothers, nobody believed human beings could fly and then they did something and that changed everything, right?"

Advertisement

 

He further added, "And I think we are on the threshold of a time where AI is going to be very, very fundamental in defining our future. Um, and we wanted to make a fun film. We wanted to make a light film, we wanted to make a happy film. We wanna make a film, which is entertaining. But while we are doing all that in scenes that are actually funny, quirky, entertaining, we are talking about things that are relevant and that are, I think, not so far away from us."

Advertisement

 

All we need to know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and others. The movie will also feature Dharmendra and will hit the big screens on February 9. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

22 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement