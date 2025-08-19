Thama Teaser Out: Is Rashmika Mandanna A Witch? Ayushmann Khurrana To Play A Sarvashaktishaali Villain Of Horror Comedy Universe

The teaser of the much-awaited movie Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is out. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is a part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe, including the Stree franchise, Bhediya and Munjya. The teaser offers the first glimpse of ‘Sarvashaktishaali Villain’ (played by Ayushmann) in MHCU. It will show the actor in a never-before-seen avatar.

A glimpse into the World of Thama

The teaser opens up on Rashmika and Ayushmann standing at a distance in the middle of the dense forest while an actor's voice-over plays, “Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak?”. To this, Rashmika replies, "Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi?” The over 1-minute teaser hints that the actress is a vampire, but it will be confirmed in the trailer. Ayushmann is shown as a normal human being who seemingly turns into a mystical creature with powers. It seems he is only the 'Sarvashaktishaali Villain' of the universe. The film is going to be a 'bloody' love story of Rashmika and Ayushmann.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose character has been kept under wraps and Malaika Arora, who will make a special appearance in the film.

In the film, Ayushmann's name is Alok, Rashmika's Tadka, Nawazuddin is Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal is Ram Bajaj Goyal.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Maddock also shared the teaser on their Instagram handle with a caption, “Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY!🦇Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide.”

The film is receiving positive reviews from the audience. They have flooded the comment section to express their excitement. A user wrote, “The only universe with no bad films & no bad songs.” Another wrote, “This Diwali is gonna be crazy! Ayushmann seems so perfect for such a genre.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

About Thama