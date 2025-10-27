Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy Concludes Extended Opening Weekend At ₹91.70 Crore

Thamma Box Office Collection: The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer had an advantage in enjoying the Diwali holiday, but still, it couldn't manage to attract the audience. The movie witnessed a promising opening by earning ₹24 crore at the box office in India. However, since then, the movie has seen a decline in daily earnings and only returned to normal on the weekend. Owing to this, the movie couldn't conclude its extended opening weekend at ₹100 crore.

Thamma box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the horror comedy earned ₹13 crore at the box office on the sixth day of the release. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹91.70 crore in India, falling short by ₹8.3 crore to reach the ₹100 crore mark. Thama had an overall 22.85 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (47.75 per cent).

Made on an estimated budget of ₹140 crore, the movie is likely to recover by the third week at the box office. A report claims that a major portion of the budget was spent on just one scene. This particular scene features Varun's cameo as Bhediya. A source close to the production of Thamma told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers decided to go all out with the scene of Betaal vs Bhediya. Hence, a mind-boggling amount of Rs. 20 crores was spent just on that sequence. Producer Dinesh Vijan was clear – the fight scene should have top-class VFX that should stun the viewers. After all, the scene is very crucial for the future of the universe.”

All about Thamma

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It witnesses cameo appearances of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini, Abhishek Banerjee as Jana and Sunil Kumar as Sarkata. The film follows a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.