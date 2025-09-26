Updated 26 September 2025 at 18:58 IST
Thamma Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Promise A Hilarious And Romantic Vampire Tale
Thamma trailer out: Ayushmann Khurana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy movie is set to release in theatres on October 21. The glimpse of the bloody romance has a rail of laughter punch.
Thamma Trailer Out: After the record-buster success of Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan is back with another chilling movie under Maddock’s horror-comedy universe. Starring Ayushmann Khurana and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, the anticipation surrounding Thamma is high, given it's an original entry in the franchise after Munjya. The movie will be hitting the theatres this Diwali, and the official trailer has been unveiled today by Shraddha Kapoor.
Thamma trailer out
The 2 minutes 54 seconds trailer opens the door to a chilling vampire world. Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps into the role of 'Yakshasan', a terrifying vampire who appears to be the main villain. With his strong screen presence, Nawazuddin seems ready to bring horror alive once again.
Ayushmann Khurrana takes the spotlight as he stands against evil, fights the odds, and tries to restore light. This marks his first film in the horror genre, and his intense look suggests he is ready to surprise fans. Rashmika, known for her romantic and dramatic roles, uses 'Thamma' to explore a darker and more thrilling side.
The film also features Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in key roles with a touch of comedy. Aditya Sarpotdar directs 'Thamma', having already proved his skills in the genre. Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew have written the screenplay, combining their creativity to build this new chapter.
What is the plot of Thamma?
Thamma was earlier titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar. The old title had already revealed that this movie will center around the myth of vampires. In Bollywood, Thamma would be one of the few films that would depict the world of vampires. This lore is popular in the West and fairly unexplored and unheard of in India. Vampires are reanimated corpses or beings that have died and returned to life. They feed on the blood or life force of others. In pop culture, these supernatural creatures are depicted to have fangs, through which they suck on blood. This act is also shown to convert a living being into a vampire. In more modern depictions, vampires are shown to possess supernatural powers like flight or transformation.
