Updated 9 September 2025 at 12:40 IST
The Bengal Film: FWICE Raises Objection Against 'Illegal Ban' On Vivek Agnihotri Directorial In West Bengal, Appeals Theatre Owners To Screen The Film
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in support of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Bengal Files, which is facing an unofficial ban in West Bengal.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Bengal Files hit the big screens on September 5. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has earned an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth for the film that narrates the Direct Action Day. However, the movie is facing several hurdles in West Bengal. Theatre owners are refusing to screen the film, resulting in an unofficial ban. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which represents 36 affiliated associations and scores of members across the film and television industry, has expressed its concern over the undeclared ban on the theatrical screening of the film across West Bengal.
FWICE supports Vivek Agnihotri and the makers of The Bengal Files
In an official statement, FWICE argued that the film has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thereby clearing its theatrical release across India. However, the undeclared ban on the film is against the law and undermines the very framework laid down for regulating film exhibition in India. They also allege that the indirect ban on The Bengal Files undermines the right to freedom of expression. In a press note, FWICE stressed that encouraging such practice 'sets a dangerous precedent for the future of Indian cinema’.
The film body has urged theatre owners and government officials to allow the peaceful screening of The Bengal Files. A statement by the body read, “We appeal to all theatre owners in West Bengal to immediately begin screening ‘The Bengal Files’. The film represents significant investment, effort, and artistic labour of the filmmakers, and its audience deserves the opportunity to view it freely. We stand by the Producers of The Bengal Files and appeal to all the Producer bodies across the country to raise their objections against this illegal ban”.
Earlier, director Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi had also made similar appeals to the officials. The actress even wrote an open letter addressed to the President of India to allow the peaceful exhibition of the film. The Bengal Files is based on the Direct Action Day, which took place on August 16, 1946. It presents the events of one of the darkest chapters of India, when people were brutally killed following riots in Kolkata. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 12:40 IST