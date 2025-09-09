The Bengal Film: FWICE Raises Objection Against 'Illegal Ban' On Vivek Agnihotri Directorial In West Bengal, Appeals Theatre Owners To Screen The Film

The Bengal Files hit the big screens on September 5. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has earned an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth for the film that narrates the Direct Action Day. However, the movie is facing several hurdles in West Bengal. Theatre owners are refusing to screen the film, resulting in an unofficial ban. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which represents 36 affiliated associations and scores of members across the film and television industry, has expressed its concern over the undeclared ban on the theatrical screening of the film across West Bengal.

Official statement of FWICE | Image: X

FWICE supports Vivek Agnihotri and the makers of The Bengal Files

In an official statement, FWICE argued that the film has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thereby clearing its theatrical release across India. However, the undeclared ban on the film is against the law and undermines the very framework laid down for regulating film exhibition in India. They also allege that the indirect ban on The Bengal Files undermines the right to freedom of expression. In a press note, FWICE stressed that encouraging such practice 'sets a dangerous precedent for the future of Indian cinema’.

The film body has urged theatre owners and government officials to allow the peaceful screening of The Bengal Files. A statement by the body read, “We appeal to all theatre owners in West Bengal to immediately begin screening ‘The Bengal Files’. The film represents significant investment, effort, and artistic labour of the filmmakers, and its audience deserves the opportunity to view it freely. We stand by the Producers of The Bengal Files and appeal to all the Producer bodies across the country to raise their objections against this illegal ban”.