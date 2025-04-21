The 'Khiladi' Of Courtroom: Akshay Kumar Starrer Dramas To Watch After Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar headliner Kesari 2 hit the big screens on April 18. The movie has received an overwhelmingly positive response at the box office as well as from critics. Especially the performance of Akshay Kumar has received a thumbs up from cine-goers. The actor essays the role of legendary advocate Sankaran Nair in the film based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the film, his character sues General Dyer and the Crown for genocide at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. If you also enjoyed the actor's performance in Kesari 2, these are other courtroom dramas that feature the actor:

Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar essays the role of a lawyer in the movie Jolly LLB 2 (2017). He essayed the role of a lawyer based in Lucknow who dreams of owning his own chamber soon. The thriller also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Ram Gopal Bajaj. A third part of the franchise is in the works and will be released soon. The third part also features Arshad Warsi. The film is expected to hit the big screens in September 2025.

Aitraaz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra headliner Aitraaz is also a legal drama. Though the actor does not play a lawyer in the film, the plot revolves around a false rape accusation levied on his character. His wife in the film, Kareena Kapoor, plays the lawyer who helps prove him innocent against the false charges levelled by Priyanka's character.

OMG and OMG 2

OMG features Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The Kesari actor essays the role of Lord Krishna in the courtroom drama in which Rawal played a lawyer. The movie was centred around blind devotion and also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri and Govind Namdev.

A sequel to the film, OMG 2 released in 2023. The movie was released with an ‘A’ certificate, and explored the importance of sex education. Akshay played the messenger of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi played the lead role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a shopkeeper who turns advocate for his son. The film also features Yami Gautam as an advocate.

Rustom