The 'Khiladi' Of Courtroom: Akshay Kumar Starrer Dramas To Watch After Kesari 2

Updated April 21st 2025, 22:06 IST
Akshay Kumar headliner Kesari 2 hit the big screens on April 18. The movie has received an overwhelmingly positive response at the box office as well as from critics. Especially the performance of Akshay Kumar has received a thumbs up from cine-goers. The actor essays the role of legendary advocate Sankaran Nair in the film based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the film, his character sues General Dyer and the Crown for genocide at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. If you also enjoyed the actor's performance in Kesari 2, these are other courtroom dramas that feature the actor:
Akshay Kumar essays the role of a lawyer in the movie Jolly LLB 2 (2017). He essayed the role of a lawyer based in Lucknow who dreams of owning his own chamber soon. The thriller also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Ram Gopal Bajaj. A third part of the franchise is in the works and will be released soon. The third part also features Arshad Warsi. The film is expected to hit the big screens in September 2025.
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra headliner Aitraaz is also a legal drama. Though the actor does not play a lawyer in the film, the plot revolves around a false rape accusation levied on his character. His wife in the film, Kareena Kapoor, plays the lawyer who helps prove him innocent against the false charges levelled by Priyanka's character.
OMG features Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The Kesari actor essays the role of Lord Krishna in the courtroom drama in which Rawal played a lawyer. The movie was centred around blind devotion and also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri and Govind Namdev.
A sequel to the film, OMG 2 released in 2023. The movie was released with an ‘A’ certificate, and explored the importance of sex education. Akshay played the messenger of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi played the lead role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a shopkeeper who turns advocate for his son. The film also features Yami Gautam as an advocate.
In Rustom, Akshay Kumar essays the role of a naval officer. The film narrates the life of Rustom Pavri, who was married to Cynthia Pavri for 12 years before coming to know about her affair with his friend Vikram Makhija. When Makhija is found dead in his apartment, Rustom is accused of fatally shooting him. As a result, the actor's character decides to fight his own case.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 21st 2025, 22:06 IST