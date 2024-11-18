Published 23:38 IST, November 18th 2024
The Sabarmati Report: After PM Modi's Praise, BJP Leaders Watch 'Unmissable' Film On Godhra Tragedy
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari praised The Sabarmati Report and said that it is important that everyone should watch it as it documents an important incident.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Sabarmati Report is based on Godhra train burning incident | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:38 IST, November 18th 2024