Published 20:45 IST, November 14th 2024
The Sabarmati Report First Review: Vikrant Massey Starrer Is A 'Must Watch' Say Netizens
Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report is all set to hit the big screens on November 15. However, few X users already shared their early reviews on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Sabarmati Report 1st Review | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:45 IST, November 14th 2024