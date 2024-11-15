sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 20:14 IST, November 15th 2024

The Sabarmati Report Star Vikrant Massey 'Worried' About Infant Son's Safety After Death Threats

The Sabarmati Report star Vikrant Massey revealed that he has received threats on social media and expressed concern for the safety of his 9-month-old son.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vikrant Massey 'Worried' About Infant Son's Safety After Death Threats
Vikrant Massey 'Worried' About Infant Son's Safety After Death Threats | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:14 IST, November 15th 2024