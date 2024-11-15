Published 20:14 IST, November 15th 2024
The Sabarmati Report Star Vikrant Massey 'Worried' About Infant Son's Safety After Death Threats
The Sabarmati Report star Vikrant Massey revealed that he has received threats on social media and expressed concern for the safety of his 9-month-old son.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey 'Worried' About Infant Son's Safety After Death Threats | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:14 IST, November 15th 2024