The Sabarmati Report Vs 12th Fail Box Office: Tax-Free Status, Political Endorsement Really Helping?

The Sabarmati Report Vs 12th Fail Box Office: Vikrant Massey features in the recent release The Sabarmati Report, co-starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna is doing decently well at the box office. In the eight days of its theatrical run, the movie has collected ₹12.9 crore in India. The collections remained steady over the first week, with numbers getting a boost after the film was declared tax-free in six states in India.

The Sabarmati Reports stars Vikrant Massey as a vernacular journalist | Image: X

The Sabarmati Report benefits from tax-free status

The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, it has received political endorsement from top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath among others.

Vikrant's 12th Fail did well at the box office in 2023 | Image: X

Going into its second weekend, The Sabarmati Report minted ₹1.4 crore on Friday. The Saturday and Sunday numbers are expected to be closer to the ₹2 crore mark or beyond. The film has witnessed more footfalls than the latest movies I Want to Talk, Naam and Karan Arjun re-release.

How does The Sabarmati Report fare in comparison to 12th Fail?

Vikrant's last release 12th Fail emerged as a sleeper hit after it received rave reviews from the audiences. However, The Sabarmati Report has not been able to replicate the success of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial which hit the big screens last year. Even though 12th Fail started slow at the box office it picked pace in its second weekend and more than doubled its collections. It ended up minting close to ₹70 crore in India during its run.

12th Fail is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Image: X