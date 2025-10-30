The Taj Story Release Controversy: Paresh Rawal Defends His Film, Says 'Big Loss To India's...'

Actor Paresh Rawal has defended his upcoming film, 'The Taj Story', amid the ongoing controversy surrounding its release. He explained that the film brings several untold stories to the public.

"The film is about the architecture, and then the Taj's transformation, which was borrowed from someone who borrowed someone else's palace. The time it took, some notions, and a few misunderstandings that the hands of around 22,000 people were cut off - all of these have been revealed. The truth has been revealed," Paresh Rawal told ANI.

Addressing the controversies around his film, Rawal explained how it causes a significant loss to the “social fabric, people's psyche, and a country like India, which often witnesses delicate situations.”

"We are trying to clear the obvious and present the historical facts from primary sources," he added.

Actor Zakir Hussain, who will be seen portraying the role of a lawyer, added, “There are some subjects which create controversies. This is a historical event and has been mentioned in several books, beginning in the 16th century. When the Taj Mahal was being constructed, someone travelled there and wrote his own description. Over time, things tend to change in meaning. We are bringing a healthy debate to the audience.”

Filmmaker Tushar Amrish Goel spoke about the performances from both Paresh Rawal and Zakir Hussain.

"With Zakir sir's versatility and Paresh sir's talent, I got humour along with a bit of bitterness. The combination of both elements made our story and our film," he said.

Ahead of its release, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the release of 'The Taj Story'.

The PIL alleges that the movie is based on "fabricated facts" and promotes a "particular propaganda" intended to gain political mileage and incite communal disharmony. According to the plea, the film's trailer--launched on October 16, 2025 shows the dome of the Taj Mahal lifting to reveal a figure of Lord Shiva, implying that the monument was originally a temple.

The petitioner claims that such imagery “distorts historical facts, misrepresents India's composite culture, and risks provoking communal unrest.”