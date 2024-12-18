Published 10:32 IST, December 18th 2024
This Was Expected: Netizens React As Laapataa Ladies Misses Oscar Shortlist, Demand Revamp In FFI
Laapataa Ladies not making it to the Oscars 2025 shortlist has invited fury from social media users against the selection committee body FFI.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry for Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards. However, the Kiran Rao directorial did not make it to the shortlist unveiled on December 17. This has left social media users furious with the selection committee, alleging that year after year wrong films have been selected as India's official entry. As a result, #LaapataaLadies became the top trend today.
#LaapataaLadies trends as social media users express disappointment with FFI
Soon after the shortlist for Best International Feature Film was announced, social media users took to their X (formerly Twitter) to slam the selection committee for choosing an ‘unworthy’ film. While some alleged that there were better films released throughout the year, others downright demanded a change in the selection committee. At Kapoor Luncheon
Netizens claimed that Laapataa Ladies was the wrong film to be sent as India's representation. They argued that the selection committee should see other Oscar-nominated movies to understand what is the requirement. Some even alleged that Payal Kapadia's directorial All We Imagine As Light would have been a better selection.
Ricky Kej slams India's Oscar selection committee
Grammy award winner Ricky Kej took to his official social media account to slam the selection of Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry. He argued that the selection committee (FFI) has been making wrong selections year after year.
He wrote, "So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost. When are we going to realize.. year after year.. we are choosing the wrong films. There are so many excellent movies made, and we should be winning the #InternationalFeatureFilm category every year! Unfortunately, we live in a "Mainstream Bollywood" bubble, where we cannot look beyond films that we ourselves find entertaining. Instead we should just look for good films made by film-makers who are uncompromising in their art.. low budget or big budget.. star or no star.. just great artistic cinema. Below is the poster of #LaapataaLadies, I am sure most academy voting members dismissed the film just by looking at these."The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 97th Oscars ceremony on Tuesday (local time). Unfortunately, the list didn't include the Laapataa Ladies, leaving the Indian audience disappointed. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, the movie was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.
Updated 10:35 IST, December 18th 2024