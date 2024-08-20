sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 04:47 IST, August 20th 2024

Throwback: Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Bachchan Family

When Aishwarya Rai shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother in 2019.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
When Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Bachchan household as well as at her mother’s home.
When Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Bachchan household as well as at her mother’s home. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

04:47 IST, August 20th 2024