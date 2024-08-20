Published 04:47 IST, August 20th 2024
Throwback: Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Bachchan Family
When Aishwarya Rai shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother in 2019.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
When Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Bachchan household as well as at her mother’s home. | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
04:47 IST, August 20th 2024