Published 14:14 IST, July 29th 2024

Throwback: Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta Bachchan's Joy Knows No Bounds At Aishwarya-Abhishek Wedding

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 after dating for years in a grand ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai.