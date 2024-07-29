Published 14:14 IST, July 29th 2024
Throwback: Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta Bachchan's Joy Knows No Bounds At Aishwarya-Abhishek Wedding
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 after dating for years in a grand ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai.
(A viral photo from Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding album. | Image: Filmymantra Media/Instagram
