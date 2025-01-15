Throwback To The Time When Jaideep Ahlawat Called Himself 'Ditto Copy' Of His Father, Shared Photo With 'Stud Launda'

Jaideep Ahlawat's father Dayanand Ahlawat died on January 14, 2025. On hearing the heartbreaking news, the Paatal Lok actor was seen travelling to Delhi, from where he reportedly went to his native place in Haryana, for the last rites of his father. The actor often spoke about the importance of his father in his life and shared photos on social media expressing love. One such photo of a father-son duo is going viral on the internet now that shows them standing in the same posture.

Jaideep Ahlawat is a 'ditto" copy of his father Dayanand Ahlawat

Taking to his Instagram, Jaideep, in 2020, on the occasion of Father's Day, shared a heartwarming posting calling himself a true copy of his father. "Tera hi toh aansh huin, toh phir tujhse hi toh hunga naa, Ditto bauji ki copy ho Hathiram Chaudhary. (I am your part, so I am just like you. You are ditto your father's copy, Hathiram Chaudhary). Babbu Apna Stud Launda hai... Papa," followed by heart emoticons. "#dad #papa #fathersday #haryanvi #haryana #jat #desi #swag #actor," he concluded.

For the unversed, Hathiram Chaudhary is Jaideep's character name from the hit web series Paatal Lok.

Jaideep Ahlwat issues statement confirming father's death

Requesting privacy during this difficult time, Jaideep Ahlawat's team released an official statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers."

Jaideep was reportedly promoting his upcoming show Paatal Lok 2 when he got the news of his father's death.

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his character Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok 2

In an interview with IANS, Jaideep believes that an important factor of the show is that the story has already gone two and a half years ahead. It's not like they have stopped where we left off in the first season, their life has also gone ahead. Some things have changed and some have not. Some things are exactly the same as they were. However, for Hathiram nothing has changed, like he still sits on the same chair.

“Some relationships have become better. But his basic nature is still the same. But in the story, a lot of new challenges come up. It feels like the experience he had from the old story is coming in handy here, but it's getting smaller. Something has become bigger than that. I think his basic quality is that he has to know the truth, whether he can do something about it or not. He is determined to know the truth. A lot of things will be revealed in season 2," he added.