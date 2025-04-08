Throwback Tuesday: When Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Holidayed Together

It is rare to see Bollywood couples enjoy a holiday together. However, in January 2020, celebrities from the Hindi film industry took a ski trip to Gstaad, Switzerland. On New Year's Eve, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli joined Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to ring in 2020.

A star-studded New Year's Eve!

In January 2021, Anushka Sharma took to her social media to share pictures from her New Year celebrations. On New Year's Eve, stars dressed to the nines to ring in 2021 together. Anushka donned a body con shimmer gown with thigh-high slit and Virat Kohli coplimented her in a white shirt teamed with a black tux-jacket and matching pants. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who were not married at the time, brought out classic Hollywood glamour for the evening.



Varun wore a black and white suit while his now wife looked chic in a powder pink mini dress. A heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor, who is a regular at Gstaad, stunned in an all-white ensemble. She teamed her pristine gown with a matching fur overcoat. Saif Ali Khan also donned a classic white and black suit. The couple's older son, Taimur, also accompanied them on the trip. At the time, their second son Jeh was not born.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma pose with Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal | Image: Instagram

The Pari actress shared the photo with the caption, "Happy New Year". In another post, the actor shared a selfie with Varun and Natasha, who got married later that year, in Alibaug.

What are Saifeena, Virushka and Varun-Natasha up to now

A lot has changed since 2021. Four years later, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now married and parents to a baby girl they welcomed in 2024. The actor is busy with the 22nd film of his career- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, after which he will be seen in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The actress was last seen in the movie Crew, while Saif is gearing up for the release of his film Jewel Thief.