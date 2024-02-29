Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Tiger Shroff Reveals Dealing With Anxiety, Fear Of Flying During Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Shoot

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar. He recently opened up about battling anxiety.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay and Tiger
Akshay and Tiger | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar. The two have been on a promotional spree for the much-anticipated movie. Recently, during a chat show, Tiger Shroff revealed that he battled with anxiety while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Tiger Shroff opens up about battling Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff, who will feature in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, appeared on a chat show and made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he battled anxiety during the outdoor shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

A file photo of Tiger Shroff | Image: X

 

Tiger Shroff shared that he has got a fear of flying. He narrated his scary experience when he was travelling on a flight to shoot a sequence of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan when he experienced the "worst turbulence".

He said, "I get these anxiety attacks every now and then. Recently they've started recurring. I've got this strange fear flying. I think it was during 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', we had to go for an outdoor and we went on this flight, which sort of had the worst turbulence and it went on for about two hours constantly. So it was just two hours of constant swaying, and my whole life flashed in front of me."

A file photo of Tiger Shroff | Image: X

 

Tiger Shroff on dealing with depression

Earlier, Tiger Shroff opened uo about battling depression after his film Flying Jatt tanked at the box office. The actor had revealed that he dealt with the issue and even began emotional eating for calm himself after the film flopped. The movie also featured Jacqueline Fernandez.

(With inputs from IANS)
.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

