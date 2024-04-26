Tiger Shroff Starrer Rambo Shelved After Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Box Office Failure?

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is going through a rough phase in her career. The actor’s last 3 releases, Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan bombed at the box office. It seems like he will not be getting any relief from the setbacks anytime soon as his upcoming project Rambo has also been shelved. Reportedly, the decision has been taken after seeing the disappointing performance of his recent releases.

Rambo Shelved After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s failure?

Director Rohit Dhawan and producer Siddharth wanted to make Rambo on a massive budget. However, after the box office failure of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, they decided to wait and see how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan performed before determining whether Rambo was a viable project.

Now, a source has informed Mid Day that following the hugely expensive action movie's underwhelming box office performance, Siddharth decided to temporarily shelve his ambitious project. Action has been Tiger's forte for the past ten years of his career, so he is taken aback by the negative reviews of his recent films. Insiders claim that going forward, the actor may lower his fees.

Tiger Shroff’s disappointing run at the box office

Tiger made a comeback to the big screen in 2022, co-starring with Tara Sutaria in the action sequel Heropanti 2, following a quiet year in 2021. The movie received negative reviews from critics and ultimately failed to make money at the box office. Ganapath was a science fiction action movie costarring Kriti Sanon that was directed by Vikas Bahl in 2023. Again, it was a financial disaster.

This year, Akshay Kumar co-starred with him in Ali Abbas Zafar's action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which took in even less money at the box office while receiving unfavourable reviews.