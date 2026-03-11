Tina Ahuja Gets Candid About Her Parents' Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Troubled Marriage: Two Years Have Not Been Great

Govinda has been in the news after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, publicly opened up about their troubled married life. Sunita accused the veteran actor of having an extramarital affair with a young Marathi actress. Amid this chaos, the couple's daughter, Tina Ahuja, broke her silence and talked about her parents' marriage.

There has been turbulence: Tina Ahuja

Tina took over her mother, Sunita Ahuja's, YouTube vlog for Women's Day and indirectly addressed her parents' divorce rumours. She said she wants to make her mother feel special and further shared that the last two years were "not great". Tina said, “We women do a lot for others, and we don’t think about ourselves. So, I thought of doing something special for my woman." She added, "Two years have not been great. There has been turbulence." She then handed gifts to her mother, wishing her on Women's Day.

Upon receiving the gifts, Sunita shares, "Everything must be done in a limit. I have done all my duties, but at this point, I have started living for myself, and I deserve more than this. Now I will live my life king-size."

Govinda reacting to wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Govinda dismissed his wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations and talked about his professionalism. "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar( When did I not get this accusation)", he added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love)..In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is old)."

Advertisement

He further clarified by opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues. "I have worked with four superstars and Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho... I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines."

He continued by apologising to all the newcomers, assured them that he would never cause them trouble and requested that they keep working with him. "Now she (Sunita Ahuja) is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu... kahin dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want to be afraid)."

Advertisement