Triptiii Dimri, who made her debut around 5 years ago in the Imtiaz Ali production Laila Majnu, has received a lot of acclaim for her performance in the recently released Animal. While there has been some criticism of the scripting of her character itself, the actress’ performance has managed to come unscathed. In a recent interview, Triptii defended her decision to be a part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Triptii Dimri on her role in Animal

In a conversation with Vogue India, Triptii explained her reason for signing the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress said, “I know my reasons for doing ‘Animal’. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do.”

Triptii Dimri shares how Animal changed her life

In a previous interview, Triptii was asked how Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal changed her life for good. Responding with a smile, she said, "I’ve been getting a lot of love from people which is always special, a beautiful feeling. And yeah, my phone has been constantly ringing, I am getting sleepless nights because you know the excitement of reading the messages it keeps you up all night. So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love which is always a good feeling."

Triptii Dimri, who had earlier received a lot of acclaim for her performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala, has now witnessed a massive spike in her social media popularity. The actress who had nearly 6 lakh followers before Animal’s release, now has over 50 lakh followers after her performance in the movie was seen and appreciated on such a wide scale.