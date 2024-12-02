Triptii Dimri Enjoys Bike Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant In Mumbai | WATCH

Triptii Dimri îs currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. With back-to-back films, Triptii Dimri has established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Triptii was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai. Their video is now going viral on social media.

Viral clip of Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Triptii was seen enjoying a bike ride with Sam Merchant recently. As photographers approached, the actress turned away to avoid the cameras. In the clip, Triptii was seen dressed in a white top and blue pants with her hair left open.

This is not the first they have been spotted. Earlier, the rumoured couple were seen enjoying a date night. Triptii and Sam have neither denied nor approved the rumours of them dating each other. However, the duo is often snapped shopping or enjoying meals with each other.

Triptii Dimri with Sam Merchant | Source: Instagram

The rumoured couple first sparked dating rumours when Sam shared a selfie with the actress at a wedding they attended. Since then, they've frequently been spotted spending time together in Mumbai.

When Triptii Dimri revealed few details about her love life

În a recent interaction with a YouTuber, Triptii Dimri opened up about her love life. The actress revealed that she value serious relationships and compared herself to Ali from Dhoom.

File photo of Triptii Dimri | Source: Instagram