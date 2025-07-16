Udaipur Files: No Release For Film Based On Kanhaiya Lal's Murder Yet, Supreme Court Defers Hearing Till July 21

The Supreme Court deferred hearing on the case of the release of the Udaipur Files. The movie is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur. Petitioners alleged that the trailer and the release of the movie have the potential to incite communal violence and to harm the free and fair trial of the accused. The apex court has decided to wait for the outcome of the review petition proceedings before a committee constituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The matter is listed for hearing on Monday.





The review committee for the movie will convene at 2:30 pm today. As per Bar and Bench, the Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi said, “We expect that the committee will decide the revision plea immediately without any loss of time. Post the matter for further consideration on July 21.” The court has also allowed one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case to be presented before the Committee. In the official judgement, the apex court ordered, "We will keep the matter pending. We can have the benefit of the view of the Union of India before the HC. Suppose the union says nothing is wrong, then we will see that. If they make some cuts then also we can peruse the same. If the centre was not taking up the matter, then different. We are told the committee has been formed and the union is looking into it. We can wait for a day or two."



The Supreme Court heard the plea by the filmmakers after the Delhi High Court stayed the release of the film on July 10, a day before the movie's scheduled release.



Gaurav Bhatia, senior advocate representing the film producers, argued that the request to release Udaipur Files is reasonable. He said, “My movie was to be released after 12 hours. The movie was with 800 distributors. Now it is about piracy issues. If they decide by tomorrow to atleast exhibit the movie.” However, to counter this, a stern bench of the Supreme Court said, “If the movie is released. There will be irreparable damage. If it not then you can be compensated..also don't miss movie culture. More the suspense the more better it does.”