Udit Narayan Reacts To Viral Video Of Kissing Female Fan During Concert: Hum Decent Log Hain

Udit Narayan recently found himself in a soup when a video from his concerts began doing rounds on social media. In the video, the 69-year-old was heard crooning to Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a female fan approached him for a selfie. The singer obliged her request and even let her plant a kiss on his cheek. Social media users alleged, that in return the singer was seen kissing her and a few other female fans in the concert. The singer has now issued a clarification on the matter.

Udit Narayan reacts to viral video of him kissing a fan

On February 1, a video of Udit Narayan from his concert went viral online. Social media users resorted to name-calling the veteran singer and alleged that it did not suit his stature to kiss a female fan at the concert. His fans defended him by sharing that it was the fans who first approached him for the kiss. In an interview, Narayan mentioned that such incidents are just an expression of love from the fans.

A file photo of Udit Narayan | Image: x

Speaking to a National daily, Udit Narayan mentioned that fans are crazy for the artists and this is their way of showing love. He stressed that people are reading too much into it and said, “hum decent log hain.” He mentioned that despite the crowd and the bodyguards, some fans wish to shake hands or kiss him to show their affection.

Udit Narayan blames ulterior movie behind social media narrative

Addressing the controversy and social media dialogue surrounding the incident, Udit Narayan shared that his ‘family image’ makes people want to create a controversy with him. Talking about his son, he told the publication that he stays quiet and minds his business, which might be bothering a few people. He added that his fans are happy to see him perform on stage, and whatever he does is to make them happy.