UK PM Keir Starmer Meets Rani Mukerji, Signs Deal With YRF To Shoot 3 Major Movies In Britain From 2026

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his first official visit to India. During the packed 2-day visit to the financial capital, the Prime Minister made a stop at the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio. Photos of Starmer with Rani Mukerji, who is married to the Chairperson of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, and CEO Akshaye Widhani, are now doing the rounds on social media.

Ahead of Stramer's arrival, the security outside the YRF studio premises was increased. As per reports, the trio attended a special screening of a YRF movie, following which they discussed Indian cinema. The PM's visit aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the Indian and British film industries.

Reports suggest that after the fruitful meeting, Stramer signed a special deal with YRF, announcing that three major projects of the production house will be shot in the UK starting early 2026. This is expected to create job opportunities for several locals, boosting the British economy. Coincidentally, this year also marks the completion of Yash Raj Studios' 20 years of operation on October 12. As per various media publications, in an official statement, the UK PM stated, “Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock.”

CEO Of YRF Studio Akshaye Widhani with UK PM Keir Starmer | Image: X