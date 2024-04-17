Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to headline the thriller Ulajh. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Ahead of the film’s release on July 5, the makers unveiled the teaser today (April 17).

Ulajh teaser shows a world of ‘lies, deceit and betrayal’

In Ulajh, Janvhi Kapoor essays the role of an IFS officer. The teaser follows the journey of a young diplomat, who belongs to a prominent family of patriots, and finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. The 56-second teaser then shows Kapoor determined to avenge everyone who has betrayed her and the country.

Janhvi took to her Instagram account to share the teaser Of Ulajh with the caption, “Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July.” The visuals tease a high-octane drama with Janhvi in a never-seen-before avtar.

Janhvi Kapoor on what made her say yes to Ulajh

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, Ulajh is a new-age thriller that promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre. Excited to be a part of the film, Janhvi said, "When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time."

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared, "In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it`s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can`t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh."

Apart from Ulajh, Janhvi will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Devara, RC 16 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

