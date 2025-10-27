Unfazed Malaika Arora Shares Inside Glimpse From Her '50th' Birthday Bash Amid Confusion Over Her Age

Malaika Arora has been in the news lately, not because of her extravagant birthday party but owing to her age. The actress celebrated her birthday on October 23 and claimed that she has turned 50-year-old. This left netizens suspicious, and they dug out her old post from circa 2019 in which she celebrated her 46th birthday. However, the actress is unfazed by all the debate around her age and shared a bunch of photos and videos on her social media handle, offering a glimpse inside her Goa birthday. She also penned a gratitude note for making her "50th truly special".

Inside Malaika Arora's '50th' birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared photos offering a glimpse of how her morning started to how she concluded the day. In the first image, she can be seen sitting by the pool, under an umbrella in a yellow printed dress, holding red balloons. The next few photos show her with sister Amrita Arora and son Arhaan Khan and a two-tier cake on the table. The top of the cake reads "50". She is dressed in a pretty pink off-shoulder gown featuring a huge bow and accessorised it with a statement necklace.

Either the actress threw several parties, or at one party she changed her dress four times. Other dresses she wore were a black and white polka-dotted dress, a golden gown and a golden co-ord with a cape and last but not least a golden short dress.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special. A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration."

Confused netizens question Malaika Arora

Soon after she shared the post, netizens flooded the comment section expressing their confusion. A user wrote, "50?? I thought she was 52. Born on ‘73." Another wrote, "Are you sure it's 50?" A third user wrote, "Agle saal 48 ho jana… do saal pehle bhi 50th .. this year also 50th." A user encouraged Malaika to own her age, "Just own it you are amazing in 52 or 54 there’s nothing to be ashamed of! At this age you are mind blowing, so happy 52nd birthday! Be proud! Don’t hide your age dear doesn’t suit you!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika recently featured in the Thamma song Poison Baby. The song is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar. She is also going to serve as a judge of India's Got Talent, alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.