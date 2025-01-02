Upasana Singh Was Offered Bhagyashree's Role In Maine Pyar Kiya, Here's Why She Was Rejected

Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya is still loved by many for the plot and acting skills of the film. Renowned actress Upasana Singh revealed in a recent interaction that she was rejected for Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial.

Upasana Singh on being rejected for film Maine Pyaar Kiya

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana recalled she had auditioned for the role of Bhagyashree’s role in Maine Pyar Kiya. She said director Sooraj Barjatya had selected her for the role but his father Raj Kumar Barjatya did not like her for the role of Suman.

Upasana said, “He told me everything about the film, my role. And he selected me. After that, he said that you come tomorrow and meet my father but from my end, you are okay. The next day, I met his father and he rejected me. They are very sweet people so he did not say rejected but they did not call me again”.

Bhagyashree from Maine Pyaar Kiya | Source: IMDb

She further said, “He said, ‘did you know who was our first choice for Maine Pyar Kiya?’ Kareena, Abhishek and Hrithik were all there. I had never told people about it because I lost out the role. Then he said ‘it was Upasana’. Everyone was shocked. I said ‘but because of you I didn’t get the role. He said ‘if I selected you, then you would have also left the movies like Bhagyashree’.”

All about Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh is an actress and stand-up comedian who predominantly works in Hindi and Punjabi films. He is best known for her role as a as a deaf-mute in the 1997 film Judaai.

File photo of Upasana Singh | Source: IMDb