Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Choice Puts Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 In Jeopardy After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Vaani Kapoor is receiving massive backlash on social media for featuring in the movie Abir Gulaal. The movie has courted controversy because a Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan, is cast in the lead role. Scheduled to release on May 9, boycott calls for the film and the actress grew louder after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist destination, claiming the lives of around 26 people and leaving several others severely injured.

Following the attack, social media users have condemned the Hindi film industry for giving opportunities to Pakistani artists like Fawad Khan. Vaani Kapoor has been on the receiving end of the attack for promoting the film with the Pakistani actor. She has also yet to share a post condemning the attack or demanding justice for the family of the victims. Instead, the actor has been promoting Abir Gulaal in Dubai and heaping praises on her co-actor. Consequently, #boycottvaanikapoormovies has been trending on social media.

Social media users slam Vaani Kapoor | Image: X

Vaani's association with Abir Gulaal might have a negative effect on Ajay Devgn 's starrer Raid 2 as well. For the unversed, Abir Gulaal and Raid 2 will release a week apart, and both feature Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Scheduled to release on May 1, the Ajay Devgn headliner might be affected by the growing calls to boycott Vaani Kapoor's films. Some social media users have taken to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to explicitly say that they will boycott Raid 2 because of the actress.