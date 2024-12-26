Varun Dhawan Admits Being Insecure Of Student Of The Year Co-star Sidharth Malhotra: He Was Tall, Wide And Good-looking...

Student Of The Year is a 2012 Bollywood drama movie starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics as well. The trio made their Bollywood debut together with this film. Recently, Varun Dhawan opened up about how jealous he was of his co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan: Mujhe notice bhi karenge ya…

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Varun Dhawan revealed why he was jealous of Sidharth Malhotra during Student of the Year. He said, “Mujhe notice bhi karenge ya nahi? Mera dream jo hai, dream reh jayega”.

Scene from Student Of The Year | Source: Instagram

Varun Dhawan expressed that initially he didn’t had a plan before coming to the film industry, but he also mentioned that people had something or other to say. He added, “The reception has not always been flowery”. Varun Dhawan further added that the perception towards his acting changed when his worked did well. When he was told that his father gave him work after that, the Baby John star replied, “Unhone baad mein hi diya na, par mai kitna bhi bol lun, logon ko alag hi lagega”.

What’s next for Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan whose latest film Baby John released in theatres on December 25 and is performing well at the box office. He is jam-packed with back-to-back projects. He will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is written and helmed by Dhadak fame director Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the lead role. The romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Manish Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.

File photo of Varun Dhawan | Source: IMDb