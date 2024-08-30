Published 22:37 IST, August 30th 2024
Varun Dhawan Denies Nepotism Claims As Niece Anjini Dhawan Makes Debut: We Have No Hand...
The trailer for Anjini Dhawan's debut film Binny And Family has launched today. Varun Dhawan attended the trailer launch to support his niece.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film Binny And Family's trailer launch event | Image: X/BollywoodHungama
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:37 IST, August 30th 2024