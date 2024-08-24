Published 00:09 IST, August 24th 2024
Will Varun Dhawan Play The Role Of Suniel Shetty's Son In Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2
Varun will be seen in the upcoming war drama Border 2. Actor Sunny Deol, who delivered the box-office smash hit Gadar last year, took to his Instagram and welcomed Varun to the second part of the franchise.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Varun Dhawan is confirmed to feature in Border 2 | Image: IANS
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:09 IST, August 24th 2024