Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to release on April 18, 2025. The film also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Malhotra in supporting roles. The shoot of the movie commenced on Saturday, May 4.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shoot begins

Director Shashank Khaitan posted a photo from Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari's sets on his Instagram handle. The clapboard is displayed on a table in the photo, which is also embellished with beautiful flower arrangements. The background is quite attractive and contains pink tones. He posted this photo with the caption, “Day 1 - sincere gratitude.”

This image was also reposted by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram stories. The actor also confirmed during his live session this morning that he was on his way to the shoot's first day and that he was looking forward to it.

Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan collaborate for the third time

Varun and Shashank have teamed up for the third time for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actor-director duo have previously delivered hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Additionally, Varun has shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the 2022 drama film Bawaal.

Additionally, the actor is gearing up for the release of A Kaleeswaran’s Baby John. it features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Accompanying them are seasoned actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting characters. S Thaman is credited for the film’s music.