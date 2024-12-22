Varun Dhawan's Reply To Nutritionist Schooling Him Over Black Coffee's Connection With Gut Issues: Glad You Can Use Me...

Varun Dhawan is one of the fitness enthusiasts in B-town and often preaches for mental and physical health through his social media handles. In a recent interview, the Baby John actor revealed that he stopped drinking black coffee in the morning as it created gut issues and acidity. He further urged others not to have black coffee on an empty stomach and encouraged them to look after their gut. However, this didn't go down well with the nutritionist who reacted to the actor's claims and called it false. He penned a long note explaining how everyone's gut is different like their fingerprints. Now, Varun has responded to the nutritionist, stating he is always "happy to learn" from experts.

What did nutritionist Prashant Desai say about Varun Dhawan having gut issues due to black coffee in the morning?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prashant re-shared the video and penned a long note titled, "Come on Varun, Really?" He further wrote, "This is so not true. I have been having black coffee for 15 years now after waking up, on empty stomach. No issues whatsoever. What is true is that everyone's gut is different like your finger print.But to say everyone will have gut issues and acidity is not true. @varundvn may have had acidity, and so be it. Food is personal. What doesn’t work for someone doesn’t make it universal truth.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

How Varun Dhawan reacted?

Soon after Varun re-shared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "That's totally true it didnt work for me I'm glad it hasn't affected you and you're healthy and superfit. I did say it's not one size fits all if you hear ahead I'm glad you can use me as example to educate people, sir, but please gimme some tips also them. Always happy to learn from an expert."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)