Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh For No Entry Sequel?

Boney Kapoor confirmed that they are currently working on the sequel of No Entry featuring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
No Entry 2 Cast
No Entry 2 Cast | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, will be returning for the sequel. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to PTI on Saturday, March 30. 

Why did Boney Kapoor choose Varun, Arjun, Diljit for No Entry 2?

The original stars won't feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.

Boney said, "That chapter is over . Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination." 

No Entry sequel: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to play double role

 

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked but the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” added the producer.

What is No Entry about? 

No Entry revolved around two married men , who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem , after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusions. Actors Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.

 

Anil Kapoor wanted Saif Ali Khan to play Sunny, but Saif wanted another role: How No Entry was cast | Bollywood News - The Indian Express

 

No Entry 2 will go on floors in December, added the producer, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. It is set to be released in theatres on April 10.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

