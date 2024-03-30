Advertisement

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, will be returning for the sequel. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to PTI on Saturday, March 30.

Why did Boney Kapoor choose Varun, Arjun, Diljit for No Entry 2?

The original stars won't feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.

Boney said, "That chapter is over . Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination."

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked but the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” added the producer.

What is No Entry about?

No Entry revolved around two married men , who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem , after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusions. Actors Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.

No Entry 2 will go on floors in December, added the producer, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. It is set to be released in theatres on April 10.

(with inputs from PTI)