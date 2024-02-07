Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

VD18: Varun Dhawan's Action Entertainer With Atlee To Be Titled Baby John? Viral Post Suggests So

Varun Dhawan has joined hands with Atlee for his next project. Amid this, a reddit post on social media has gone viral, which reveals the title of VD18.

Republic Entertainment Desk
VD18
VD18 | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for his next film tentatively titled VD18. The actor has joined hands with Atlee for his upcoming project. The film has been generating a lot of buzz even before the announcement of its official title. However, a reddit post on social media has gone viral, which reveals the title of VD18 directed by Kalees.

 

What will be the title of Varun Dhawan starrer VD18?

A post has leaked on Reddit which reveals that VD18 is likely to be title Baby John. This revealtion about Baby John has heightened the anticipation surrounding VD18. The leaked photo on Reddit also shows other details of the film apart from the title Baby John. It has the certification details and also reveals that VD18 has received a UA certification from the CBFC board. While an official announcement is awaited, the leaked information on Reddit has only added to the excitement around the project.

Varun Dhawan wraps up Kochi shoot of VD 18

Varun Dhawan has recently wrapped up the shooting of VD18 in Kochi. The actor took to his social media handle in December to pen a sweet note marking the completion of a crucial phase of VD18 shoot. Further, Varun Dhawan described the film as a "mass entertainer" and promised that he will give the film his all. He wrote, "All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

 

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that VD18 is the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri. The Tamil film was a huge success and also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the main lead. VD18 will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. Baby John will mark Keerthy Suresh’s Hindi debut and will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi in a prominent role. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

