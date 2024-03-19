×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham Helps Sharvari Wagh To Fight Against The Draconian System

Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, is a story of bravery and the power of one. A story of an uprising, of challenging a draconian system.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vedaa
A still from Vedaa teaser. | Image:Zee Studio/YouTube
  • 2 min read
John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa created a buzz after the poster was released, showing the actress in a never-seen-before avatar. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse of what the audience can expect from the film. It marks the reunion of John and director Nikkhil Advani after Batla House.

 

(A still from the teaser  Image: Zee Studios/YouTube)

 

Sharvari Wagh to fight the draconian system with the help of John Abraham in Vedaa

The over one-minute-long teaser opens with Sharvari introducing herself as Vedaa, who seemingly belongs to a lower cast community. She says, "Surname, status, identity... no one cares. To most, we are like the dirt beneath the soles of feet." However, she doesn't want a protector but someone who will turn the soles of her feet into unbreakable weapons. As the teaser continues, Vedaa is seen getting trained in the boxing ring, hinting that she wants to be a boxer but owing to the draconian system, she is being pulled down.

 

(A still from the teaser  Image: Zee Studios/YouTube)

 

After a few frames, the teaser then shows John Abraham whose language is to wage wars and not be involved in fights. He can be seen training Sharvari and helping her fight injustice. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia, who is seemingly the love interest of John. Abhishek Banerjee is also a part of the film and portrays the role of a politician adding an intriguing layer to the narrative, hinting at complex power dynamics and gripping plot twists. The teaser is packed with action scenes and hard-hitting dialogues.

(A still from the teaser  Image: Zee Studios/YouTube)

 

Sharvari has also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post, "Ye waqt anyaay sehneka nahin, uske khilaaf ladne ka hai! Kya aap taiyyar hain?"

 

 

What else do we know about Vedaa?

According to the makers, Vedaa is a story of bravery and the power of one. A story of a young woman who fought back, steered, and championed by the one man she believed was her saviour, who became her weapon. It is also the story of a man who found himself in helping Vedaa find justice. Produced by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

