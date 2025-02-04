Veer Pahariya Denies Involvement In Attack On Comedian Pranit More, Says 'I Take Trolling In Stride'

Veer Pahariya has denied involvement in the alleged attack on comedian Pranit More after his show in Solapur, Maharashtra . After Pranit's team put out a post claiming that he was beaten up by a "gang" for making jokes on Veer, the young Bollywood star put out a clarification stating he condemns violence against anyone. He apologised to Pranit and his fans nonetheless.

"I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear-I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity. To Pranit and his fans-I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable. My sincerest apologies again," Veer's note, shared on his Instagram stories, read.