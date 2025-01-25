Veer Pahariya’s Entry Scene In Sky Force Goes Viral After Excited Fan Breaks A Chair In Theatre: Netizens Call It PR Stunt

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar ’s much-awaited actioner hit the theatres on January 24. Featuring Veer Pahariya in his debut role, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the film centres around India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan ’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. As the film touches the ground, fans have been sharing their reactions. One such video of a friend group making rounds on social media in which chair-breaking enthusiasm for Veer Pahariya’s entry can be seen in a quite literal way. Now, the other side of the internet calling it a PR stunt.

Excited fangirl breaks a chair in theatre while watching Veer Pahariya’s entry scene, video goes viral

It is a day after when Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is out in theatres, but another name than Khiladi Kumar has caught netizens' attention. That is debutant Veer Pahariya.

The film is receiving better reviews compared to Akshay Kumar's recent flops, with Veer Pahariya’s performance standing out. A video circulating online suggests he has also got a loyal fan following. The viral video was reportedly filmed in a theatre in which a group of college students were seen watching Sky Force. During Veer's entry scene, the crowd hooted with loud cheers, and one overly enthusiastic fangirl even broke a chair's armrest in her excitement. The video quickly went viral.

Netizens call Sky Force's positive reviews a PR stunt, here’s why

However, taking it down to Reddit, Netizens suggest this could be a PR stunt. One user commented, "Give me money, and I’ll create an even bigger fuss." Another added, "I’m just curious—how much were these people paid?"

Fans of Akshay hit back, stating, “This isn’t a PR stunt, it’s a genuine reaction to Veer Pahariya. This is a good movie, I have watched it.”