Vicky Kaushal Calls Wife Katrina Kaif 'Subedar' Of His Fashion Team, Says 'I Rely On...'

Vicky Kaushal never gets tired of praising his wife Katrina Kaif. Often the actor is seen crediting the actress either for his acting skills or dance moves. But this time, he credited her for 'presentable' appearance. The Sam Badhadur actor walked the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year event where he opened up about how Katrina takes charge of his wardrobe, making him look a "little presentable" by having him change outfits. He called the actress "subedar" of his army who helps him dress for the events.

Katrina Kaif is a 'subedar' of Vicky Kaushal, here's how

When asked Vicky Kaushal about his outfit choices, he called himself "fashion handicapped" and shared that he depends on his team to look charming and presentable. “I'm a really fashion handicapped person. I rely on an army to make me a little presentable," he said.

When asked if Katrina ever asks him to change his outfit before leaving for an event, the actor immediately said, "Yeah, of course she's like the prefect of that army; she's like the subedar of that army.”

Not just Vicky, even Katrina never misses a chance to praise her husband Vicky. Earlier this year during an interview with Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, the actress spoke about the days when she did not feel the best and needed reassurance in dealing with her insecurities. She recalls how her husband helps reminding her to be gentle with herself.

How Vicky Kaushal helps Katrina Kaif cope with insecurities?

In conversation, the beauty mogul shared, “I’ll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance or saying, 'I am not happy with the way I am looking, and I've gained weight and I'm not comfortable." She added how her husband Vicky Kaushal helps her in such situations.

She says, "He'll sit there and say, 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone it’s okay to be you, however you are?'" Katrina's comments are now going viral on social media.