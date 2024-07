Published 17:30 IST, June 28th 2024

Vicky Kaushal Cracks A Joke About His Marriage With Katrina Kaif In Bad Newz Trailer: Watch

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer comedy film Bad Newz will release on the big screens on July 19.