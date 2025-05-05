Vicky Kaushal Or Kartik Aaryan, Who Will Amaran Director Rajkumar Periasamy Pick For His Hindi Debut? | Image: X

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran have achieved massive success in the triumph of war films and director Rajkumar Periasamy is now gearing up to make Bollywood debut. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, his Hindi directorial debut is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026, with hunting for an idol lead underway.

Rajkumar Periasamy’s bollywood film will star Kartik Aaryan or Vicky Kaushal?

As per the latest Pinkvilla report, the casting process has started for this high-concept action thriller, with Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan leading the shortlist.

“Rajkumar’s next is an actioner rooted in strong storytelling. It’s a fresh space, and it demands a young star with both box office pull and acting chops," a source close to the project stated. “The two front-runners right now are Vicky and Kartik."

Both actors have reportedly listened to the narration and expressed genuine interest in the script. However, their busy schedules make date coordination a challenge.

When will Rajkumar Periasamy's Bollywood debut film start production?

As per reports, the film is set to begin production in early 2026, with pre-production starting later this year. Although the title remains a secret, anticipation is high. Following the success of Amaran, Periasamy has become a highly sought-after director, and his Bollywood debut is already generating excitement among fans and industry insiders.