Vicky Kaushal Trolled For Making A 'Wife Joke' In A Viral Video, Netizens Say 'Indirectly Insulting His Wife Katrina Kaif'

Vicky Kaushal is in the news, but for the wrong reason. The actor is being trolled after his video went viral on the internet, in which he can be heard cracking a 'Wife Joke'. This didn't go down well with his fans, and they called out the actor for his misogynistic remark.

Vicky Kaushal slammed by fans

In a video going viral on the internet, Vicky can be seen at a wedding interacting with the groom's father and asking him to get the groom to say, "How's the josh?" Soon, the audience responded with "High, Sir!" Vicky quipped, "Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota.”

Soon after the video went viral, Reddit users slammed the actor for making "Wife jokes" and expressed disappointment. A user wrote, “I don’t like it when men make fun of their marriage in public. It indirectly insults their wife, and it’s not funny. When people say ‘take it as a joke’, no, it isn’t funny. It reflects problems beneath the surface.” Another user wrote, "We're seriously STILL making misogynistic 'marriage' jokes in 2026? should've left these on comedy nights with Kapil in 2016." A third user wrote, "I am no Ranbir fan, but I agree...If Ranbir or even Ranveer had said this, there would've been an arrest warrant out on them by now....Somehow nobody cares what anyone else says, not just Vicky...."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif

Vicky is married to veteran actress Katrina Kaif. The two dated briefly before taking the plunge on December 9, 2021. Almost four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy, Vihaan Kaushal, in 2025.