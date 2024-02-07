English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Vidya Balan Announces Her Next Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, Film To Release On THIS Date

Vidya Balan announced the title of her new film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The movie will also feature Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Pratik Gandhi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vidya Balan new film poster
Vidya Balan new film poster | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Vidya Balan recently took to her social media handle to announce the title of her next movie. The film has been titled Do Aur Do Pyaar. Along with the title and project announcement, Vidya Balan shared a motion poster of Do Aur Do Pyaar featuring the star cast.

A still from the motion poster | Image: Instagram

 

Vidya Balan announces her new film Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to share the motion poster of her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Apart from Vidya Balan, the film will also feature Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla.

Vidya Balan shared that the film is based on the original movie titled The Lovers. Sharing the motion poster, the actress penned, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you!💘 #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024." The film will mark Ileana D'Cruz's return to cinemas after giving birth to her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. Soon after Vidya Balan made the announcement, her fans and friends took to the comments to express their excitement.

Vidya Balan pens cryptic note

Ahead of the announcement of the film, Vidya Balan shared a cryptic post on her social media handle. Vidya Balan's cryptic Instagram post created a lot of buzz online. Some wondered if it was a pregnancy announcement post. However, it was learned that the cryptic post was a clever build-up to her upcoming film, which is set to release in March 2024.

Do Aur Do Pyaar star cast| Image: Instagram

 

The film Do Aur Do Pyaar stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and American-Asian heartthrob Sendhil Ramamurthy in their first film together. For the unversed, in 2021, Vidya Balan teased her upcoming project by sharing a photo with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar is touted to be a comedy-drama film. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

