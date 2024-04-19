Advertisement

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi share screen space for the first time in the recent romantic drama Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film hit the big screens on April 19 and also stars Ileana D Cruz in a pivotal role. The film, in which Vidya and Pratik play husband and wife, narrates the complexities of modern-day relationships. Ahead of the film’s release, the actress opened up on how she dealt with performing intimate scenes in the film.

My laughter on the sets gave enough breather: Vidya Balan on intimate scenes

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Vidya Balan shared how she broke the ice with Pratik Gandhi, with whom she is sharing the screen for the first time. The Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer teases some intimate scenes between the actors. The actress shared how her laughter aided in taking away any discomfort the actors would feel.

Official poster of Do Aur Do Pyaar | Image: Instagram

She said, “As actors, we are trained to portray characters but most of the time, my laughter on the sets gave enough breather to the discomforting or intimate scenes. The way this film is written is pleasing, there is a light touch to a subject like infidelity. The writing is very fun and nuanced at the same time which is a very fine balance. The film could have become very serious or frivolous else.”

Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer shows a couple cheating on each other only to find love again

The makers of the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar dropped the trailer of the film on April 6 and it won’t be wrong to say that it looks like a fresh new take on a love story, featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. The over-two-minute-long trailer begins with a quarreling married couple played by Vidya and Pratik. It shows how distant they are while living together.

The trailer then pans to their “perfect” extramarital affair with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz. However, soon things take a turn after the married couple sleeps close to each other and starts celebrating time with each other, yet they are confused. The trailer is full of humour, drama, romance and of course, confused feelings. Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and marks her directorial debut. The movie released in theatres on April 19.

(With inputs from IANS)