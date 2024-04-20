Advertisement

Vidya Balan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar, recently appeared on the stage of the kids' singing reality show Superstar Singer 3 along with her co-star Pratik Gandhi. The actress shared that it took a good amount of time just to memorise the Sargam of the song Mere Dholna, adding that she spent two weeks learning the dance moves for the song. The track was a part of the 2007 comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiya', starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya.

Vidya Balan shares anecdote about filming Mere Dholna

After contestants of the show sang her song Mere Dholna on stage, Vidya shared her journey and the challenges she faced while performing the song. Recalling the shoot, the actress added: "You know, when I performed this song, it took a good amount of time just to memorise the Sargam, and it took me two weeks to dance to these songs. And here you, as singers, master it in just four days. That's truly impressive."

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The actress came onboard earlier in February when Kartik made an Instagram post about her inclusion in the film. Sharing a mash-up of the song Ami Je Tomar with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of himself from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he wrote, “And it's happening, OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa left an indelible mark on audiences, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. Whereas in the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audiences. The excitement reaches new heights as these two come together portraying their iconic characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which now seems undeniably thrilling, promising a nostalgic yet fresh experience.