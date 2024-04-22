Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The third installment of the horror-comedy franchise is headlined by Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. Ahead of the movie's release, Vidya talked about reprising the role of Manjulika in the film. The actress said while she may be worried about the sequel not matching up to the original 2007 flick, she found the script of Kartik Aaryan starrer delightful and she wanted to be a part of it.

Vidya Balan had doubts about signing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In a conversation with Miss Malini, Vidya said that Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa could not possibly be revisited because it was more than ten years ago. She added that while she had doubts about playing the role again, she didn’t want to lose the chance to work with director Anees Bazmee and a great script she loved.

The actress said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa gave me so much. So, I felt, ‘Should I do another one in the franchise?’ The worry that the sequel won’t match up to the original always plays on an actor’s mind. But I have grown up. This is a completely different film, and there is so much to enjoy in it. I wanted to work with Anees bhai. I love the script, and because I was a part of the original, this is a whole different high.”

Delving further into how will she reprise the role, which has previously garnered her a lot of acclaim, Vidya said she is not trying to redo what she has already done.

She stated, “A large part of any actor’s prep is to sit with the director and buy into his vision. I always understand how my character fits into the vision they have in mind. It’s important to understand the world I have to inhabit and my character’s inner world. With Manjulika, I am not trying to recreate what I had done before. It is a different time and a different me. The role may be the same, but it has changed [in its own way]. My approach is fresh.”

Vidya Balan to share screen space with Kartik Aaryan

Vidya Balan came on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earlier in February when Kartik made an Instagram post about her inclusion in the film. He shared a mash-up of the song Ami Je Tomar with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of himself from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in the original movie left an indelible mark on audiences, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. Whereas in the second installment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audiences.