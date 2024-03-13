Advertisement

Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for the release of his film Murder Mubarak, recently revealed that he has a fatal attraction for Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two recently shared the screen space for the Netflix film Jaane Jaan.

Vijay Varma, who is busy promoting for his film Murder Mubarak, in an interview spoke in length about starring with the Kapoor sisters. While he shared the screen space with Kareena in Netflix 2023 film Jaane Jaan, he will be soon seeing acting with Karisma Kapoor in yet another OTT film Murder Mubarak.

In an interaction with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, the actor was asked to share his experience of working with the Kapoor sisters. The actor's reply was quite intriguing.

He said, "Kareena ke saath jo affection tha vo jaane jaan mein dekh liya hai logon ne. Vo ek fatal attraction, one-sided love door se dekh ke nihare jaate hain, nihaare jaana vala pyaar (People saw my affection for Kareena in Jaane Jaan, which was a fatal attraction, one-sided love where you look at each other from far away). With Karisma, I got to hang out very closely, and we became very good friends. So, there is a very good friendship and a beautiful bond of love, and I've been his very big fan."

What do we know about Murder Mubarak?

Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars actors Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Karisma Kapoor among others. The film bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death.

The whodunnit murder mystery drama is all set to premiere on Netflix from March 15.