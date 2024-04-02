Advertisement

Vijay Varma has featured in several movies in which he has played dark characters. He has played the role of the antagonist or anti-hero in Darlings, Pink and Dahaad. The actor, who was last seen in Murder Mubarak, has now opined on breaking away from the stereotype.

Vijay Varma is an actor in the Indian film industry who has been loved for his versatility. Other than versatility he is also known for the grey-shade characters which he has played in Pink, Darlings, Dahaad etc. Recently Vijay's Murder Mubarak also received rave reviews for his performance as a cop named Akash Dogra.

Now the actor feels that he needs to experiment with the characters that are outside this grey zone to showcase the other aspects of his characters that go untapped. When he was asked about the turning point of his career Vijay quipped “When I did Pink, I didn't know the repercussions of playing a negative character. But soon after I realised that everybody wanted me to play negative characters, I was inundated with that offers”

It just takes one role to break stereotypes: Vijay Varma on being typecast

It is often said that in Bollywood actors easily typecast a character and then it becomes difficult to get out of it. Vijay's versatility is unquestionable and he wants to work hard to break this trap. He says "People do start seeing you in a certain way if something has worked. So when I realised that I chose to do different roles to not let that perception get to me. I wasn't worried because I also had films and series like Jaane Jaan and Kalkoot. It just takes one good performance to break the stereotype and I know I had that in me"

Most recently the actor broke away from the image and played the role of a lawyer in Murder Mubarak. In Kareena Kapoor-led Jaane Jaan, too, the actor played the role of an honest investigative officer. The actor will be next seen in Matka King, Mirzapur 3, IC814- The Khandahar Hijack and Ul Jalool Ishq.