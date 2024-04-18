Vikas Bahl Opens Up About Ganapath Failure: When Things Went Out Of Control, I Focussed On Shaitaan

Advertisement

Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath hit the big screens on October 20. The film starred Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and bombed terribly at the box office. Addressing the failure of the film, Bahl revealed in a recent interview that he didn’t give his all to the movie. The filmmaker admitted that while shooting for the Tiger Shroff starrer, he got involved in the making of his next film Shaitaan which took his focus away from Ganapath.

Vikas Bahl on Ganapath failure

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Behl talked about Ganapth’s abysmal box office performance. The director said that he went to shoot Shaitaan in the middle of the Ganapath shoot. “Shaitaan took over my life since last June. I focused on Shaitaan so much that I am yet to sit and figure out what went wrong with Ganapath,” said Behl. He also went on to add that Ganapath is a difficult film to put together and he felt it was getting out of his control so he tried to put his focus on his other project, Shaitaan.

Your full focus on remake film like #Shaitaan in middle of #Ganapath shooting then why you become director of that film which have something new concept to Indian cinema just because your stupidity and lack of convention to the film you make it worst #TigerShroff = 💔 pic.twitter.com/3I28DoeCqE — Pro Gamer (@srawan9986)

Vikas Bahl talks about having doubts while working on Ganapath

In a previous interview, the Queen hitmaker opened up about having doubts while writing the film and even in the production stage. The director recalled, “Every second of this journey I felt ‘kyun ye panga le liya (why did I get into this)’. I thought I could have stayed in my comfort zone.”

Clarifying his stance, Behl noted that he had nervousness while making the film, but that is essential for a good product. He concluded by saying, “I always want to be a student. That nervousness is required to learn. That learning could be technical or emotional but you need to keep on doing that. And there the nervousness and doubt come in. In this film, that feeling didn’t go away for even a day.”

Advertisement

Ganapath released on October 20 and despite being a holiday movie failed to perform well at the box office. After its first weekend, the film has only minted ₹7 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. On the other hand, Shaitaan crossed the mark of Rs 150 Crore at the domestic box office. A sequel of the film is also in the works.

Advertisement